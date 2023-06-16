ABTA, the UK travel association, and an organisation called Seasonal Businesses in Travel (SBiT) have produced a report which highlights the fall in the number of UK citizens working in the holiday sector in the EU as a consequence of Brexit. The report, Unlocking Travel's Potential, points to a 69% decrease. In 2017, there were 11,970 people; this has fallen to 3,700 this year.

The report states that employing UK workers in jobs such as chalet hosts, holiday reps and tour guides has been a fundamental part of UK holiday operations in popular EU summer and winter destinations.

Mallorca and other key holiday destinations in Spain were among the most popular. But now, the ability to hire UK staff working in the EU is much more limited.

The challenge this is creating for UK travel companies has led to it being the top-ranked concern for growth over the next five years - above the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and other economic conditions.

There is a significant cost factor in dealing with regulations as they apply in each EU country. In France, for example, it is said to cost an additional £880 to recruit each UK seasonal worker. Many EU countries do not have any applicable routes of entry for UK staff.

ABTA and SBiT are therefore calling on the UK government and EU governments to enable an extension of the youth mobility scheme to allow young people to work in the UK and in EU countries for up to two years without an automatic right to stay longer. The UK has such an arrangement with Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

They also want a way round the 90-day rule, namely an enhanced seasonal mobility agreement for workers in the tourism industry.

Mark Tanzer, the ABTA CEO, believes there are simple and sensible solutions to overcome current barriers. "I’d urge ministers to make this a priority and take action urgently."