These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 5 at 4am

Departure: July 5 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 5 at 5am

Departure: July 5 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 5 at 5am

Departure: July 5 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 5 at 5.30am

Departure: July 5 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 5 at 6am

Departure: July 5 at 11.31am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 5 at 6am

Departure: July 5 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 5 at 6.30am

Departure: July 5 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Cagliari

Arrival: July 5 at 8am

Departure: July 5 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Costa Fortuna

Origin: Argostolion

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 5 at 8am

Departure: July 5 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 102,669

Flag: Italy

Length: 272

Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Castellon

Arrival: July 5 at 6pm

Departure: July 8 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 23,420

Flag: Malta

Length: 177

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: July 5 at 10.15pm

Depature: July 6 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.