Tour operators are providing alternative destinations to holidaymakers booked to go to Greek islands affected by devastating wildfires (Corfu, Evia, Rhodes) as well as to the Antalya area of Turkey, which has also been affected. Mallorca is one of these destinations. Others are the Spanish Costas in Andalusia, Catalonia and Valencia.
It is said that diversions to Mallorca and elsewhere will be available over the next ten days. In Mallorca, there is hotel capacity to absorb more tourists, while the airports authority Aena and the air navigation company Enaire are creating additional slots at Palma Son Sant Joan - these are off-peak, first thing in the morning and last thing at night. As it is, Palma is already close to its maximum, with 1,000 or so flights per day scheduled for the coming weekend.
Pedro Fiol, president of the Aviba travel agencies association in the Balearics, says that no destination wishes to receive holidaymakers who are being diverted under these circumstances, his counterpart at the coach operators association, Rafael Roig, echoing his sentiments: "We hope that destinations affected by forest fires recover as quickly as possible."
5 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
After all the bla bla bla about how Mallorcan hotels are full, packed, suddenly there are available rooms for Greek fire tourists?? Sounds suspicious..and rental cars??
Paul RobinsonWhat a lot of a BS!
If you were going to Greece and have to change, I would switch to Turkey, In my experience Mallorca is 30% more expensive for the same level of product as Greece. On top of that the beaches in Mallorca are not as good and absolutely heavjng. I get coming to Mallorca for high end hotels and restaurants as they don't really exist on Greek Islands. But your budget 3/4 star people are much better off avoiding Mallorca and sticking with Greece & Turkey.
Thanks to the Russian federation for sending in fire fighting assistance to the greeks. They stepped up long before the Europeans could figure out how they could make a buck from it.
They will get a shock. Double tourist tax! Hence, the reason they have vacancies. People have woken up to this 'steal' and going elsewhere! Neighbour recently returned and said their resort was in chaos. the street was still being made and the beach had no sand on. Asked why we had kept going. We replied, that is why we have stopped going!