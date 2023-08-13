Tuesday (August 15) is the feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, a public holiday in Spain, and Mallorca residents are taking advantage of the long weekend in getting away. The Aviba travel agencies association reports an increase in bookings for the whole week, with northern Europe proving to be particularly popular, e.g. the UK, Finland and Sweden, as well as the north coast of Spain - Asturias, the Basque Country, Cantabria and Galicia.
Mallorcans heading north for the August holiday
A public holiday in Spain on Tuesday
