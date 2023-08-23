Figures from the National Statistics Institute indicate that hotel and restaurant prices in the Balearics have increased this year by 10.2%, more or less double the Spanish average of 5.2%. As there was a similar increase in prices in 2022, they are 20% higher than they were in 2021. The closest other regions for the two-year period are Galicia and Valencia, where the increases are below 17%.
Majorca tourism
Balearics tourism - Highest price increases in Spain
Hotel and restaurant prices up ten per cent this year
