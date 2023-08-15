Yes, I know, statistics, statistics etc. and how can one prove anything with a survey base of 600 when the potential population size (for a whole month) is in the region of 2.8 million, but I am inclined to give professional market researchers the benefit of the doubt. Put it this way, I have a confidence level of 95% in the validity of their findings with a margin of error (the benefit of the doubt) of plus or minus five per cent.
Majorca tourism
Overcrowding - Mallorca's tourists' greatest concern
Price was found to be more of a motivation than sun and beach
