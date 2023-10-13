These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 4

Origin: Cartagena

Destination: Gibraltar

Arrival: Ocrober 13 at 3am

Departure: October 13 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 99,526

Flag: Malta

Length: 294

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 13 at 4.30am

Departure: October 13 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 13 at 4.55am

Departure: October 13 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 13 at 5am

Departure: October 13 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Sicilia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 13 at 5.30am

Departure: October 13 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24,409

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 13 at 6am

Departure: October 13 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 13 at 6am

Departure: October 13 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 13 at 6.30am

Departure: October 13 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: MSC Seaview

Orgin: Civitavecchia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 13 at 8am

Departure: October 13 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 153,516

Flag: Malta

Length: 323

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 13 at 10.15pm

Depature: October 14 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.