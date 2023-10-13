The MSC Seaview is one of the ships visiting Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma13/10/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Mein Schiff 4
Origin: Cartagena
Destination: Gibraltar
Arrival: Ocrober 13 at 3am
Departure: October 13 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 99,526
Flag: Malta
Length: 294

Mein Schiff 4

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 13 at 4.30am
Departure: October 13 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 13 at 4.55am
Departure: October 13 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 13 at 5am
Departure: October 13 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 13 at 5.30am
Departure: October 13 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 13 at 6am
Departure: October 13 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 13 at 6am
Departure: October 13 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 13 at 6.30am
Departure: October 13 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: MSC Seaview
Orgin: Civitavecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 13 at 8am
Departure: October 13 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 153,516
Flag: Malta
Length: 323

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 13 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 14 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.