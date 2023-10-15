The Seabourn Sojourn luxury cruise ship

Cathy CalizPalma15/10/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 15 at 4.30am
Departure: October 15 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 15 at 6am
Departure: October 15 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Menorca
Arrival: October 15 at 6.30am
Departure: October 15 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Seabourn Sojourn
Origin: Palamos
Destination: cartagena
Arrival: October 15 at 8am
Departure: October 15 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 32,346
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 198

Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 15 at 9pm
Departure: October 16 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Length: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 15 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 16 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 15 at 11pm
Departure: October 15 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.