These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 15 at 4.30am

Departure: October 15 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 15 at 6am

Departure: October 15 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Menorca

Arrival: October 15 at 6.30am

Departure: October 15 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Seabourn Sojourn

Origin: Palamos

Destination: cartagena

Arrival: October 15 at 8am

Departure: October 15 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 32,346

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 198

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 15 at 9pm

Departure: October 16 at 7pm

Gross tonnage: 11,290

Flag: Portugal

Length: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 15 at 10.15pm

Depature: October 16 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 15 at 11pm

Departure: October 15 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.