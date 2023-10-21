At a Friday forum in Palma - 'China: challenges and opportunities in the largest global market' - the managing director of the Balearic government's Aetib tourism agency, Pere Joan Planas, announced that the government has contacted two Chinese airlines in order to study the possibilities of direct flights to Mallorca. The aim would be to promote Chinese tourism to the island.

Contacts with China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines were made at this week's Routes World fair in Istanbul. Planas explained on Friday that plans are in the embryonic phase and that feasibility studies for services need to be conducted.

At the Palacio de Congresos forum, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Spain and China, it was agreed that improving and enhancing air connectivity is one of the main challenges that the Balearic Islands face in taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the largest market in the world.

Toni Mir, CEO of Cap Vermell Group observed: "Air connectivity is essential to opening up the islands to the Chinese tourism market, a very powerful market with high purchasing power."

Fang Ji, president of the association of Chinese businesses in the Balearics, said that the Chinese people are very loyal. "You have to offer a product that allows you to repeat it."

This isn't the first time that there has been talk of direct flights from China. Five years ago, when the Routes World fair was held in Guangzhou, Aetib attended in order to discuss possibilities. In 2019, Mallorca featured in a TV series for the Chinese market entitled Spain Passion. Whatever possibilities may have existed were put on hold by the pandemic.