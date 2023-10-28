These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 28 at 4am

Departure: October 28 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Aidacosma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Cagliari

Arrival: October 28 at 4.30am

Departure: October 28 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 183,774

Flag: Italy

Length: 337

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 28 at 4.55am

Departure: October 28 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 28 at 5am

Departure: October 28 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Sicilia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 28 at 5.30am

Departure: October 28 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24,409

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Marella Voyager

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Gibraltar

Arrival: October 28 at 5.30am

Departure: October 28 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 77,302

Flag: Malta

Length: 263

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 28 at 6am

Departure: October 28 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 28 at 6am

Departure: October 28 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Sea Cloud II

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: October 28 at 6.30pm

Departure: October 28 at 7pm

Gross tonnage: 23,849

Flag: Malta

Length: 117

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 28 at 6.30am

Departure: October 28 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Star Flyer

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 28 at 9am

Departure: October 28 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 2,298

Flag: Malta

Length: 112

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: October 28 at 8pm

Departure: October 29 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 7,616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Cagliari

Arrival: October 28 at 10pm

Departure: October 29 at 1am

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 28 at 10.15pm

Depature: October 29 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.