Sea Cloud II Sailing Cruise

Cathy CalizPalma28/10/2023 06:00
TW0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 28 at 4am
Departure: October 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Aidacosma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: October 28 at 4.30am
Departure: October 28 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 183,774
Flag: Italy
Length: 337

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 28 at 4.55am
Departure: October 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 28 at 5am
Departure: October 28 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 28 at 5.30am
Departure: October 28 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Marella Voyager
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Gibraltar
Arrival: October 28 at 5.30am
Departure: October 28 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 77,302
Flag: Malta
Length: 263

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 28 at 6am
Departure: October 28 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 28 at 6am
Departure: October 28 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Sea Cloud II
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 28 at 6.30pm
Departure: October 28 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 23,849
Flag: Malta
Length: 117

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 28 at 6.30am
Departure: October 28 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Star Flyer
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 28 at 9am
Departure: October 28 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 2,298
Flag: Malta
Length: 112

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 28 at 8pm
Departure: October 29 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: October 28 at 10pm
Departure: October 29 at 1am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.