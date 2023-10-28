The Balearic government is being urged to maintain bus routes during the winter months.

To this end, a motion has been presented to parliament by opposition party Més. This is with particular reference to the Aerotib services - four routes from Palma Airport to coastal areas. These services include stops in the likes of Algaida, Inca, Llucmajor and Vilafranca.

Spokesperson Ferran Rosa points out that these areas have residents all year round. He argues that stopping the routes at the end of October is a decision based on an erroneous view that these places are empty in winter. "This is not the case and it is unacceptable that some residents have to depend on whether or not there is tourism in order to be able to travel."

Rosa adds that the four Aerotib routes offer connections with other routes, e.g. the Campos service connects with Cala d'Or and Cala Bona with Cala Ratjada.