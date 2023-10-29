The Azamara Quest is one of the cruise ships in Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma29/10/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 29 at 4.30am
Departure: October 29 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 29 at 6am
Departure: October 29 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 29 at 6.30am
Departure: October 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Azamara Quest
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 29 at 7.30am
Departure: October 29 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 30,312
Flag: Malta
Length: 181

Vessel: Futura
Origin: Venice
Destination: Piraeus
Arrival: October 29 at 9am
Departure: October 31 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 25,373
Flag: Italy
Length: 176

Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Origin: Alcanar
Destination: Alcanar
Arrival: October 29 at 10am
Departure: October 31 at 12pm
Gross tonnage: 2,453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86

Vessel: Norwegian Jade
Origin: Cannes
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 29 at 1pm
Departure: October 29 at 9.30pm
Gross tonnage: 143,535
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 293

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 29 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 30 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 29 at 11pm
Departure: October 29 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.