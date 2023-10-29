These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 29 at 4.30am

Departure: October 29 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 29 at 6am

Departure: October 29 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: October 29 at 6.30am

Departure: October 29 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Azamara Quest

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 29 at 7.30am

Departure: October 29 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 30,312

Flag: Malta

Length: 181

Vessel: Futura

Origin: Venice

Destination: Piraeus

Arrival: October 29 at 9am

Departure: October 31 at 9pm

Gross tonnage: 25,373

Flag: Italy

Length: 176

Vessel: Sirios Cement V

Origin: Alcanar

Destination: Alcanar

Arrival: October 29 at 10am

Departure: October 31 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 2,453

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 86

Vessel: Norwegian Jade

Origin: Cannes

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 29 at 1pm

Departure: October 29 at 9.30pm

Gross tonnage: 143,535

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 293

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 29 at 10.15pm

Depature: October 30 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 29 at 11pm

Departure: October 29 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

