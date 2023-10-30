The Odyssey of the Seas is one of the cruise ships visiting Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma30/10/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 30 at 4.30am
Departure: October 30 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 30 at 4.55am
Departure: October 30 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 30 at 5am
Departure: October 30 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 30 at 5.30am
Departure: October 30 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Saimaagracht
Origin: Genoa
Destination: St. Johns
Arrival: October 30 at 6am
Departure: November 1 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 18,321
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 185

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 30 at 6am
Departure: October 30 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 30 at 6.30am
Departure: October 30 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 30 at 7am
Departure: October 30 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Wind Star
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Tarragona
Arrival: October 30 at 8am
Departure: October 30 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 5,703
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 134

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: October 30 at 8am
Departure: October 30 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Norwegian Prima
Origin: Toulon
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 30 at 1am
Departure: October 30 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 143,535
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 293

Vessel: Odyssey of the Seas
Origin: Marseille
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 30 at 11.59am
Departure: October 30 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 167,704
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 347

Vessel: Grande Benin
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Casablanca
Arrival: October 30 at 2pm
Departure: October 30 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 47,232
Flag: Italy
Length: 211

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 30 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 31 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.