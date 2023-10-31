These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 31 at 4.30am

Departure: October 31 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 31 at 4.55am

Departure: October 31 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 31 at 5am

Departure: October 31 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Marella Discovery 2

Origin: Palamos

Destination: Cartagena

Arrival: October 31 at 5.30am

Depature: October 31 at 7pm

Gross tonnage: 69,472

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 264

Vessel: Sicilia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 31 at 5.30am

Departure: October 31 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24,409

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 31 at 6am

Departure: October 31 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 31 at 6am

Departure: October 31 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 31 at 6.30am

Departure: October 31 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: October 31 at 7am

Departure: October 31 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 7,616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: BBC St. Petersburg

Origin: Genova

Destination: Charlotte Amelie, St. Thomas

Arrival: October 31 at 7am

Departure: November 2 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 11,503

Flag: Antigua & Barbuda

Length: 148

Vessel: Emerald Sakara

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 31 at 8am

Departure: October 31 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 5,315

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 110

Vessel: Silver Nova

Origin: La Gouletter Nord

Destination: Cartagena

Arrival: October 31 at 8am

Departure: October 31 at 5pm

Gross tonnage: 44,650

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 217

Vessel: Costa Smeralda

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Palermo

Arrival: October 31 at 8am

Departure: October 31 at 5.30pm

Gross tonnage: 185,010

Flag: Italy

Length: 337

Vessel: Grande Benin

Origin: Gioia Tauro

Destination: Casablanca

Arrival: October 31 at 2pm

Departure: October 31 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 47,232

Flag: Italy

Length: 211

Vessel: BBC Texas

Origin: Genova

Destination: Antigua

Arrival: October 31 at 3.30pm

Departure: November 2 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 9,611

Flag: Antigua & Barbuda

Length: 138

Vessel: Saimaagracht

Origin: Genova

Destination: St, Johns

Arrival: October 31 at 6pm

Departure: November 3 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 18,321

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 185

Vessel: Tatiana

Origin: Santa Panagia

Destination: Castellon

Arrival: October 31 at 10pm

Departure: November 2 at 7.59am

Gross tonnage: 24,112

Flag: Liberia

Length: 183

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 31 at 10.15pm

Depature: November 1 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

