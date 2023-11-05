These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 5 at 6am

Departure: November 5 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: November 5 at 6.30am

Departure: November 5 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Yacht Servant

Origin: Gibraltar

Destination: Genova

Arrival: November 5 at 7am

Departure: November 9 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 44,522

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 2,314

Vessel: Island Princess

Origin: Cartagena

Destination: Palermo

Arrival: November 5 at 8am

Departure: November 5 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 92,822

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 294

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Ibza

Destination: Algerciras

Arrival: November 5 at 5pm

Departure: November 6 at 7am

Gross tonnage: 11,290

Flag: Portugal

Length: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 5 at 10.15pm

Depature: November 6 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 5 at 11pm

Departure: November 5 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.