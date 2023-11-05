Island Princess cruise ship

Island Princess cruise ship

Cathy CalizPalma05/11/2023 06:00
TW0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 5 at 6am
Departure: November 5 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 5 at 6.30am
Departure: November 5 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Yacht Servant
Origin: Gibraltar
Destination: Genova
Arrival: November 5 at 7am
Departure: November 9 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 44,522
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 2,314

Vessel: Island Princess
Origin: Cartagena
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: November 5 at 8am
Departure: November 5 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 92,822
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 294

Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Ibza
Destination: Algerciras
Arrival: November 5 at 5pm
Departure: November 6 at 7am
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Length: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 5 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 6 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 5 at 11pm
Departure: November 5 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

