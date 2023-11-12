These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Norwegian Viva
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Gibraltar
Arrival: November 12 at 6am
Departure: November 12 at 2pm
Gross tonnage: 143,535
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 299
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 12 at 6am
Departure: November 12 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Fagelgracht
Origin: Gibraltar
Destination: Gandia
Arrival: November 12 at 6.10am
Departure: November 13 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 8,620
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 137
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 12 at 6.30am
Departure: November 12 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Enchantment of the Seas
Origin: Canea
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 12 at 8am
Departure: November 12 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 82,910
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 301
Vessel: Ronnie
Origin: Antwerp
Destination: Fos-Sur-Mer
Arrival: November 12 at 4pm
Departure: November 13 at 3pm
Gross tonnage: 11,494
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda
Length: 148
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 12 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 13 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 12 at 11pm
Departure: November 12 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
