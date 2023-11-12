These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Norwegian Viva

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Gibraltar

Arrival: November 12 at 6am

Departure: November 12 at 2pm

Gross tonnage: 143,535

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 299

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 12 at 6am

Departure: November 12 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Fagelgracht

Origin: Gibraltar

Destination: Gandia

Arrival: November 12 at 6.10am

Departure: November 13 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 8,620

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 137

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: November 12 at 6.30am

Departure: November 12 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Enchantment of the Seas

Origin: Canea

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 12 at 8am

Departure: November 12 at 9pm

Gross tonnage: 82,910

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 301

Enchantment of the Seas

Vessel: Ronnie

Origin: Antwerp

Destination: Fos-Sur-Mer

Arrival: November 12 at 4pm

Departure: November 13 at 3pm

Gross tonnage: 11,494

Flag: Antigua & Barbuda

Length: 148

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 12 at 10.15pm

Depature: November 13 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 12 at 11pm

Departure: November 12 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.