These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 16 at 4.30am
Departure: November 16 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 16 at 4.55am
Departure: November 16 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 16 at 5am
Departure: November 16 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 16 at 5.30am
Departure: November 16 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 16 at 6am
Departure: November 16 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 16 at 6am
Departure: November 17 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Length: 144
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 16 at 6am
Departure: November 16 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 16 at 6.30am
Departure: November 16 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: November 16 at 2pm
Departure: November 16 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Ronnie
Origin: Fos-Sur-Mer
Destination: Marmaris, Mugla
Arrival: November 16 at 4pm
Departure: November 17 at 3pm
Gross tonnage: 11,494
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda
Length: 148
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 16 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 17 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
