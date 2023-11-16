These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 16 at 4.30am

Departure: November 16 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 16 at 4.55am

Departure: November 16 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 16 at 5am

Departure: November 16 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Sicilia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 16 at 5.30am

Departure: November 16 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24,409

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 16 at 6am

Departure: November 16 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 16 at 6am

Departure: November 17 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 11,290

Flag: Portugal

Length: 144

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 16 at 6am

Departure: November 16 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 16 at 6.30am

Departure: November 16 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: November 16 at 2pm

Departure: November 16 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Ronnie

Origin: Fos-Sur-Mer

Destination: Marmaris, Mugla

Arrival: November 16 at 4pm

Departure: November 17 at 3pm

Gross tonnage: 11,494

Flag: Antigua & Barbuda

Length: 148

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 16 at 10.15pm

Depature: November 17 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.