These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Aidaprima
Origin: Malaga
Destination: Malta (Valetta)
Arrival: November 19 at 5am
Departure: November 19 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 175,572
Flag: Italy
Length: 300
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 19 at 6am
Departure: November 19 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 19 at 6.30am
Departure: November 19 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Seven Seas Splendor
Origin: Palamos
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 19 at 8am
Departure: November 19 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 56,182
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 223
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 19 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 20 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 19 at 11pm
Departure: November 19 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
