These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Aidaprima

Origin: Malaga

Destination: Malta (Valetta)

Arrival: November 19 at 5am

Departure: November 19 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 175,572

Flag: Italy

Length: 300

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 19 at 6am

Departure: November 19 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: November 19 at 6.30am

Departure: November 19 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Seven Seas Splendor

Origin: Palamos

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 19 at 8am

Departure: November 19 at 7pm

Gross tonnage: 56,182

Flag: Marshall Islands

Length: 223

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 19 at 10.15pm

Depature: November 20 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Spain

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 19 at 11pm

Departure: November 19 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.