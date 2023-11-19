Seven Seas Spelndor cruise ship

Seven Seas Spelndor cruise ship

Cathy CalizPalma19/11/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Aidaprima
Origin: Malaga
Destination: Malta (Valetta)
Arrival: November 19 at 5am
Departure: November 19 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 175,572
Flag: Italy
Length: 300

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 19 at 6am
Departure: November 19 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 19 at 6.30am
Departure: November 19 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Seven Seas Splendor
Origin: Palamos
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 19 at 8am
Departure: November 19 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 56,182
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 223

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 19 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 20 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 19 at 11pm
Departure: November 19 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.