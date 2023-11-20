These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 20 at 4am

Departure: November 20 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 20 at 4.55am

Departure: November 20 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 20 at 5am

Departure: November 20 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Sicilia

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 20 at 5.30am

Departure: November 20 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24,409

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 20 at 6am

Departure: November 20 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 20 at 6.30am

Departure: November 20 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: MSC Seaview

Origin: Genova

Destination: Cartagena

Arrival: November 20 at 6.45am

Departure: November 20 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 153,516

Flag: Malta

Length: 323

MSC Seaview

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 20 at 7am

Departure: November 20 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Riviera

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: November 20 at 7am

Departure: November 20 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 66,172

Flag: Marshall Islands

Length: 238

Riviera Cruise Ship

Vessel: Eco Mediterranea

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: November 20 at 8am

Departure: November 20 at 10.30am

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Balmoral

Origin: Cadiz

Destination: La Goulette Nord

Arrival: November 20 at 9am

Departure: November 20 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 43,537

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 218

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 20 at 10.15pm

Depature: November 21 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.