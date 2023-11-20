These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 20 at 4am
Departure: November 20 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 20 at 4.55am
Departure: November 20 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 20 at 5am
Departure: November 20 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Sicilia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 20 at 5.30am
Departure: November 20 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,409
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 20 at 6am
Departure: November 20 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Mahon
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 20 at 6.30am
Departure: November 20 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: MSC Seaview
Origin: Genova
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: November 20 at 6.45am
Departure: November 20 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 153,516
Flag: Malta
Length: 323
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 20 at 7am
Departure: November 20 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Riviera
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: November 20 at 7am
Departure: November 20 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 66,172
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 238
Vessel: Eco Mediterranea
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: November 20 at 8am
Departure: November 20 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Balmoral
Origin: Cadiz
Destination: La Goulette Nord
Arrival: November 20 at 9am
Departure: November 20 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 43,537
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 218
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 20 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 21 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.