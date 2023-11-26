Cathy CalizPalma26/11/2023 06:00
TW0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 26 at 6am
Departure: November 26 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: BBC Pearl
Origin: Genova
Destination: Antigua
Arrival: November 26 at 6am
Departure: November 27 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 12,838
Flag: Antigua & Barbuda
Length: 153

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 26 at 6.30am
Departure: November 26 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Sirios Cement V
Origin: Alcanar
Destination: Alicante
Arrival: November 26 at 5pm
Departure: November 27 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 2,453
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 86

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 26 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 27 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Spain
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 26 at 11pm
Departure: November 26 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.