While France and Spain try and resolve the 90-day problem facing well over a million Britons who own second homes in the two countries, an estimated 60,000 in France and over one million in Spain, Britons have to watch they do not exceed their consecutive 90 days in the Schengen area.

While passports will be stamped, it may be proving complicated for some Britons to keep tabs on how many days they have spent out of the 90 days.

However, a website provides a special calculator to help travelling Britons keep a grip on the situation.

The site has been designed to help people navigate the complexities of the 90-in-180 day rule and better plan their stays in Schengen countries.

The Schengen Short-Stay Visa Calculator can be found and used at visaguide.world/europe/schengen-visa/schengen-calculator/

To calculate how long you can stay in the Schengen Area according to the 90/180 rule is very easy.

Firstly, enter your entry and exit dates. The calculator tool has two separate entry points where you can type your entry date into the Schengen area and your exit date.

So, the correct date you entered and left the Schengen zone. If you have entered the area more than once, you will find a plus sign on the bottom left-hand corner of the calculator tool so you can add your other entries.

Secondly, click on the calculator button. On the bottom left-hand corner of the calculator tool— next to the plus sign— you will see the calculator button. Once you’ve finished entering your entry and exit data, click on the calculator button and wait for the tool to do its job.

And thirdly, your remaining days are displayed on the screen.

After the calculator has finished working out your information, it will display the number of days you have stayed and the final date until you’re allowed to stay in the Schengen area— if you still have remaining days left.

Please note that this calculator is only a guide in helping you calculate your visa validity. It does not permit you to extend your stay in the Schengen area.

So, while various government try and resolve the 90-day problem, this service should help.