According to a study by Rentalia, the Idealista property website's holiday rentals section, August bookings in Mallorca's coastal areas stand at 99.5%. This is well above the average for all coastal destinations in Spain, which is 84.3%. The Rentalia definition of coastal area is up to fifteen kilometres inland.

The Mallorca figure is actually down compared with last August, but 99.5% versus the 100% it was last year is hardly that significant. Nationally the fall is more notable - from 90.9% a year ago.

Second behind Mallorca is Menorca with 97.3%. Then come Malaga with 91%, Lanzarote 90.8% and Asturias 90%.

The lowest bookings are A Coruña 80.3%, Tenerife 72.8% and Huelva 44.6%. Three areas that had between 96% and 98% last August are experiencing quite significant falls - Girona from 98% to 87.5%, Alicante 96% to 85.8%, and Tarragona 96% to 85%.