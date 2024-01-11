These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 11 at 4am

Departure: January 11 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 11 at 5am

Departure: January 11 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 11 at 5am

Departure: January 11 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 11 at 5.30am

Departure: January 11 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Sicilia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: January 11 at 6am

Departure: January 11 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24,409

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 11 at 6am

Departure: January 11 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 11 at 6.30am

Departure: January 11 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: January 11 at 2pm

Departure: January 11 at 5pm

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Sirios Cement V

Origin: Alcanar

Destination: Alcanar

Arrival: January 11 at 3pm

Departure: January 11 at 5pm

Gross tonnage: 2,453

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 86

Vessel: Cecilia Payne

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: January 11 at 10.15pm

Depature: January 12 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 5,989

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 87

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.