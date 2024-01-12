These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 12 at 4am
Departure: January 12 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 12 at 4.55am
Departure: January 12 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 12 at 5am
Departure: January 12 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 12 at 5.30am
Departure: January 12 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 12 at 6am
Departure: January 12 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Visborg
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 12 at 6am
Departure: January 12 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,746
Flag: Malta
Length: 196
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 12 at 6.30am
Departure: January 12 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: MSC Fantasia
Orgin: Naples
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 12 at 10am
Departure: January 12 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 137,936
Flag: Panama
Lenght: 333
Vessel: MSC Orchestra
Orgin: Barcelona
Destination: Genova
Arrival: January 12 at 11.30am
Departure: January 12 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 92,409
Flag: Panama
Lenght: 294
Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 12 at 10.15pm
Depature: January 13 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 5,989
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 87
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
