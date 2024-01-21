Cathy CalizPalma21/01/2024 08:28
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 21 at 6am
Departure: January 21 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: January 21 at 6.30am
Departure: January 21 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 21 at 10.15pm
Departure: January 22 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 5,989
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 87

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 21 at 11pm
Departure: January 21 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

