Cathy CalizPalma28/01/2024 00:32
TW0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: January 28 at 6.30am
Departure: January 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 28 at 7am
Departure: January 28 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 28 at 10.15pm
Depature: January 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 28 at 11pm
Departure: January 28 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.