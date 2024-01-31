These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 31 at 4am
Departure: January 31 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 31 at 4.50am
Departure: January 31 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 31 at 5am
Departure: January 31 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 31 at 5.30am
Departure: January 31 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 31 at 6am
Departure: January 31 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Eurocargo Alexandria
Origin: Sagunto
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: January 31 at 6am
Departure: January 31 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 32,843
Flag: Italy
Length: 201
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 31 at 6am
Departure: January 31 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 31 at 6.30am
Departure: January 31 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 3 at 10.15pm
Depature: February 1 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
