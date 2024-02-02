Ryanair's hand luggage rules allow for a few loopholes. Although you are only allowed to take one item of hand luggage with you, the airline cannot forbid you from wearing several T-shirts on top of each other or a winter jacket during boarding, according to several specialised portals. You can of course take them off afterwards. This saves space and weight in your hand luggage.
How to get more hand baggage for free on Ryanair flights
So what is allowed?
Also in Holiday
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
- First snow of the year in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.