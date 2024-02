These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: February 3 at 12am

Departure: February 4 at 12am

Gross tonnage: 11,290

Flag: Portugal

Length: 144

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: February 3 at 4am

Departure: February 3 at 9.30pm

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 3 at 4.55am

Departure: February 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 3 at 5am

Departure: February 3 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Sirios Cement V

Origin: Alcanar

Destination: Alcanar

Arrival: February 3 at 5am

Departure: February 3 at 7pm

Gross tonnage: 2,453

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 86

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 3 at 6am

Departure: February 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: February 3 at 6am

Departure: February 3 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: February 3 at 5.30am

Departure: February 3 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: February 3 at 6.30am

Departure: February 3 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: February 3 at 8am

Departure: February 4 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 7,616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: February 3 at 11pm

Depature: February 4 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Sagunto

Destination: Cagliari

Arrival: February 3 at 11pm

Departure: February 4 at 2am

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.