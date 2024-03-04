These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 4 at 4am

Departure: March 4 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 4 at 4.55am

Departure: March 4 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 25,993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 4 at 5am

Departure: March 4 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Visborg

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: March 4 at 5.30am

Departure: March 4 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 29,746

Flag: Malta

Length: 196

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 4 at 6.30am

Departure: March 4 at 10.10am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Granada

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: March 4 at 6.30am

Departure: March 4 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,916

Flag: Spain

Length: 172

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 4 at 7am

Departure: March 4 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Eurocargo Alexandria

Origin: Cagliari

Destination: Sagunto

Arrival: March 4 at 8am

Departure: March 4 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32,843

Flag: Italy

Length: 201

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 4 at 10.15pm

Depature: March 5 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

