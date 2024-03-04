These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 4 at 4am
Departure: March 4 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 4 at 4.55am
Departure: March 4 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 25,993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 4 at 5am
Departure: March 4 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Visborg
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: March 4 at 5.30am
Departure: March 4 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 29,746
Flag: Malta
Length: 196
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 4 at 6.30am
Departure: March 4 at 10.10am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Ciudad de Granada
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: March 4 at 6.30am
Departure: March 4 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,916
Flag: Spain
Length: 172
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 4 at 7am
Departure: March 4 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Eurocargo Alexandria
Origin: Cagliari
Destination: Sagunto
Arrival: March 4 at 8am
Departure: March 4 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32,843
Flag: Italy
Length: 201
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 4 at 10.15pm
Depature: March 5 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
