Sun Princess cruise ship

Cathy CalizPalma10/03/2024 00:24
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: March 10 at 4am
Departure: March 10 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 10 at 6am
Departure: March 10 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Sun Princess
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Messina
Arrival: March 10 at 7.15am
Departure: March 10 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 175,000
Flag: Bermuda
Length: 346

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 10 at 7pm
Departure: March 10 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 10 at 11pm
Depature: March 11 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.