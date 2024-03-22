Starting today, residents of Banyalbufar, Estellencs, Andratx, and Calvia will experience enhanced connectivity through the introduction of Line 131 in the TIB public transport network. This new service will improve the mobility of the residents of these towns as it reduces journey times and allows for a more comfortable journey as there will be no need to go to Palma to change lines.

Furthermore, as of today it is possible to travel the entire Tramuntana mountain range from north to south on public transport with the connections between lines 231 (Port de Pollença to Sóller), 203 (Sóller to se Esgleieta), 202 (se Esgleieta - Canet to Estellencs), and the newly launched 131 (Estellencs to Andratx). Notably, the inclusion of Granja de Esporles as a stop on Line 131 offers travelers an ideal starting or finishing point for the Camí des Correu excursion, traditionally undertaken with a bus ride outward and a return journey on foot, or vice versa.

Line 131 will run through Santa Ponsa, Paguera, Camp de Mar, Andratx, Estellencs, Banyalbufar and La Granja de Esporles with six daily departures in each direction from Monday to Sunday. The first departure from Santa Ponsa will be at 9.20am and the last departure from La Granja at 8pm. The service, which will be operational until October 31, will accommodate up to 51 passengers, ensuring a comfortable and efficient commuting experience for all travelers.