These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: March 24 at 6am

Departure: March 24 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Azura

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Cagliari

Arrival: March 24 at 8am

Departure: March 24 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 115,055

Flag: Bermudas

Length: 290

Vessel: Eco Adriatica

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Salerno

Arrival: March 24 at 8am

Departure: March 24 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 67,311

Flag: Italy

Length: 238

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 24 at 7pm

Departure: March 24 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 33,588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: March 24 at 11pm

Depature: March 25 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.