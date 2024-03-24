These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: March 24 at 6am
Departure: March 24 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Azura
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Cagliari
Arrival: March 24 at 8am
Departure: March 24 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 115,055
Flag: Bermudas
Length: 290
Vessel: Eco Adriatica
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Salerno
Arrival: March 24 at 8am
Departure: March 24 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 67,311
Flag: Italy
Length: 238
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 24 at 7pm
Departure: March 24 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 33,588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: March 24 at 11pm
Depature: March 25 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
