These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Mein Schiff 4

Vessel: Mein Schiff 4

Origin: Gibraltar

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: April 7 at 4am

Departure: April 7 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 99,526

Flag: Malta

Length: 294

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 7 at 4.55am

Departure: April 7 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 7 at 6am

Departure: April 7 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 7 at 6am

Departure: April 10 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Azamara Quest

Origin: Malaga

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: April 7 at 8am

Departure: April 7 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 30,312

Flag: Malta

Length: 181

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: April 7 at 1pm

Departure: April 7 at 2pm

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 7 at 3.50pm

Departure: April 7 at 6.15pm

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: April 7 at 10.15pm

Depature: April 7 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.