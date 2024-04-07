The Azamara Quest is one of the cruise ships in Palma today

The Azamara Quest is one of the cruise ships in Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma07/04/2024 00:59
TW
0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Mein Schiff 4

Vessel: Mein Schiff 4
Origin: Gibraltar
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: April 7 at 4am
Departure: April 7 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 99,526
Flag: Malta
Length: 294

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 7 at 4.55am
Departure: April 7 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 7 at 6am
Departure: April 7 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 7 at 6am
Departure: April 10 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Azamara Quest
Origin: Malaga
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: April 7 at 8am
Departure: April 7 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 30,312
Flag: Malta
Length: 181

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: April 7 at 1pm
Departure: April 7 at 2pm
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 7 at 3.50pm
Departure: April 7 at 6.15pm
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: April 7 at 10.15pm
Depature: April 7 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.