Newly released official data indicates a surge in British holidaymakers' enthusiasm for Spanish getaways, with both spending and duration on the rise.

According to statistics from the Spanish Tourist Office, British visitors splurged a staggering 2.2 billion euros in the initial two months of 2024, marking a notable uptick of 31.57% compared to the corresponding period last year. This surge significantly contributed to Spain's overall tourist expenditure, which soared to 13.2 billion euros during the same timeframe, reflecting a robust increase of 25.66% from the previous year.

Delving deeper into the trends, it's evident that British travelers are opting for more prolonged stays, with the average trip duration stretching to 8.2 days in January and February, representing a 7% upswing from 2023. Simultaneously, the financial outlay per voyage has also seen a notable boost, with an average expenditure of 1,260€ per trip, marking an impressive surge of over 13% compared to the same period last year. On a daily basis, British holidaymakers are shelling out an average of 153€, showcasing a 5.67% increase from 2023.

In terms of total spending demographics, Britons reign supreme, outpacing other nationalities with their robust financial contributions to Spain's tourism economy. The UK leads the pack with a whopping 2.2 billion euros expenditure, followed closely by Germans at 1.5 billion euros.

This data underscores the enduring allure of Spain for British tourists, highlighting a burgeoning trend of longer stays and increased spending, which bodes well for the country's tourism sector.