Formentera as the best sustainable destination, Menorca as the best gastronomic destination and Palma as the best urban destination, as well as Iberostar’s ‘Wave of change’ project are among the best in sustainable tourism finalists for the ‘Viajes National Geographic 2025’ readers’ awards. In this third edition of the ‘National Geographic Travel 2025’ readers’ awards are handed out in 16 categories for which there are 80 nominees among the best destinations, hotels, projects and airlines in the world. Voting is open from Tuesday until 21 February, says the magazine.

Among the candidates for best sustainable destination, Formentera will compete with Japan, La Gomera, Costa Rica and Vitoria. Among the qualities of the island, the magazine highlights that it is a “Mediterranean jewel”, known for its “white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters”. With a surface area of 83 square kilometres, one of the best ways to discover Formentera is by bicycle, a means of transport that does not harm the environment and also “allows access to the most secluded beaches and secret viewpoints from which to contemplate the island”, the publication states.

Declared a European Region of Gastronomy in 2022, Menorca - which competes as the best gastronomic destination with Seville, Oviedo, Cáceres and Murcia - has managed to use this recognition to attract travellers, according to the magazine. The island has “a fresh, Mediterranean gastronomy, in which Mahón cheese, fish or lobster stew and, of course, sobrasada (cured pork sausage) stand out”, according to the publication. Its culinary tradition is fused with certain British influences and the use of local herbs that give its dishes “a unique character”.

The capital of Mallorca “boasts one of the cities with the best climate in the world”, explains the publication about Palma’s finalist candidacy for best urban destination in Spain. It highlights the historical and cultural richness of its old town, its medieval streets and its “imposing Cathedral”, together with the Mediterranean breeze, crystal-clear beaches just a short walk from the city and a relaxed, cosmopolitan atmosphere with people from all over the world. “Its nightlife and gastronomy complete this appetising destination”, they point out. It competes with Gijón, Salamanca, Girona and Toledo.

As for Iberostar, its ‘Wave of change’ initiative is a finalist among the best tourism sustainability projects, because “it aims to promote responsible tourism to build a model that guarantees the care of the oceans and helps to mitigate climate change”. It competes with ‘Ocean Ecostructures’, Ponant Expeditions, the Hurtigruten cruise ship and Paradores Sostenibles.

The other categories, where there is no Balearic presence, are the best European destination, the best beach, natural and rural destinations in Spain, the best hotels in natural, urban, gastronomic and historical environments in Spain, the best wine cellar and the best car for travelling.