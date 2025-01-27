Based on recent data from 2018 to 2022, the likelihood of fatality when boarding a flight was an extraordinary one in 13.7 million. In contrast, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported approximately 1.19 million fatalities from road accidents in 2023—equivalent to two deaths every minute. That same year was celebrated as one of the safest in aviation history, with just 72 aviation-related deaths globally. While this number increased to 200 in 2024, it remains a testament to the remarkable safety of air travel.

So, which airlines are setting the gold standard for safety in the safest mode of transportation?

According to a well-respected annual safety ranking, Air New Zealand takes the top spot, closely followed by Qantas. Industry experts note that the slim margin between these airlines is primarily attributed to Air New Zealand’s younger fleet. Not far behind are Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, and Emirates, which all share third place in this prestigious list.

Interestingly, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the top positions, with no European airlines featuring in the first nine spots. Coming in tenth, Turkish Airlines, with its strategic hub in Istanbul connecting continents, also stands out for its extensive route network, which has been recognised globally.

For the first time, a Spanish airline has earned a place on the list of the world's safest carriers. Iberia, which operates under the IAG Group, was recognised partly due to its state-of-the-art maintenance facilities. These include a fully operational centre for servicing Pratt & Whitney GTF engines at its La Muñoza complex, located near Madrid-Barajas Airport. The IAG Group is also represented in the ranking by British Airways. Other notable European entries include Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), Finnair, Lufthansa, and Swiss International Air Lines.

United Airlines, which will resume their direct flights to Mallorca in May came in at 23.

Top 20 safest airlines in the world in 2025:

Air New Zealand Qantas Cathay Pacific; Qatar Airways; Emirates Virgin Australia Etihad Airways ANA EVA Air Korean Air Alaska Airlines Turkish Airlines (THY) TAP Portugal Hawaiian Airlines American Airlines SAS British Airways Iberia Finnair Lufthansa/Swiss JAL Air Canada

The Safest Low-Cost Airlines in 2025

This year, Hong Kong Express has emerged as the leader in the low-cost airline category. The carrier, a subsidiary of a major international airline, has been recognised for its rapid growth, increasing its flight volume by 46% from 2023 to 2024.

European airlines also made a strong showing in the low-cost category, with Ryanair and EasyJet securing third and fourth places, respectively. Both carriers have maintained excellent safety records, with no fatalities to date, despite minor ground incidents.

Another Spanish carrier, Vueling, also earned a spot among the safest low-cost airlines, coming in at 13th. With a fleet of over 120 aircraft and a workforce of more than 4,000 crew members, the airline prioritises safety through rigorous operational oversight. Vueling’s Operations Control Centre manages an impressive 200,000 flights annually, showcasing its commitment to secure and efficient operations.

Top 20 Safest Low-Cost Airlines in 2025

Hong Kong Express Jetstar Group Ryanair EasyJet Frontier Airlines AirAsia Wizz Air VietJet Air Southwest Airlines Volaris flydubai Norwegian Air Shuttle Vueling Jet2 Sun Country Airlines WestJet JetBlue Airways Air Arabia IndiGo Eurowings

How Are Safety Rankings Determined?

The ranking system evaluates airlines based on consultations with aviation specialists and experienced test pilots. Factors considered include:

Major incidents reported in the last two years

Fleet size and age

Incident rates and fatalities

Financial stability

IOSA certification and ICAO national audit scores

Pilot training and crew expertise

For context, smaller airlines with a higher incident rate may face greater scrutiny compared to larger operators with more minor occurrences. Financial instability also disqualifies airlines from ranking due to its potential impact on safety.

Incident management is another crucial factor. While incidents occur daily across the aviation industry, how they are handled determines whether they escalate into disasters. Effective training and adherence to safety protocols often make the difference.