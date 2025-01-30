TUI believe that Mallorca is becoming particularly expensive for segments of their customer base, the family market especially.

CEO Sebastian Ebel has said this directly to representatives of the Balearic tourism ministry, echoing observations that the tour operator's customers made to it last year. TUI brought a record number of visitors to the Balearics in 2024 - around two million.

The tour operator says it doesn't yet have sufficient information to be able to make solid forecasts for the coming season, but it has noted that families "are finding it increasingly difficult" to pay for their holidays in the Balearics. Ebel has pointed out that these families could opt for cheaper destinations such as Bulgaria, which he has described as a serious alternative for the 2025 season.

The tourism ministry is said to be relaxed about TUI's statements, as price increases reflect efforts by both the private and public sectors to push quality over quantity. Moreover, TUI have themselves called for improvements in quality, so what they are now saying doesn't fit with these demands.

In May last year, Ebel stated that Mallorca and the Balearics had reached their capacity for growth. In this regard TUI were making a similar observation to that of the government - a ceiling had been reached in terms of tourist arrivals.

Prices for accommodation, for eating out and for air travel have all increased in recent years. In Calvia, as an example, hoteliers are said to be concerned that these increases will affect tourism negatively. The mayor, Juan Antonio Amengual, feels this may be a reason why bookings from the UK and Germany are slowing down at the moment. But he remains confident that "demand is so strong that it will end up absorbing the price increases".