The Spanish authorities are ramping up their protection of pets, especially in cities and large towns. The latest law, which comes into force next year, will ban pet owners from permanently keeping their dogs on their balconies or risk hefty fines.



The Animal Welfare Law in Spain is designed to protect the welfare of animals. This summer, it announced a new rule: owners cannot permanently keep animals in or on terraces, flat roofs, balconies, patios, vehicles or basements.

Animals must spend the night inside the house or apartment instead.

Owners caught leaving their dog on a terrace face fines of between 150 and 300 euros.