

LOTS OF LOVELY BRIC-A-BRAC available. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustin on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop in Avd. Joan Miro 356 and have a browse. Lots more items available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



BRAND NEW BOXING Punchbag with separate wall support, never used, still in box unopened. 70 €. Call 649-477314.





SERVICES

PAINTING/DECORATING Andrew Green, 37 years in Mallorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



SPANISH CLASSES for adults. 20 € per hour. Please call 607-742136.



OCEAN TV Satellite repairs, BBC signal solutions subscription free, UK VPNS, legal UK IPTV. WhatsApp 629-672553. Established 1996. oceantv.co.uk



REMOVALS to and from England. 10 day MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, email: move@mallorcaexpress.com



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.



UK TV MALLORCA. Your No.1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Free Demo. Super fast fibre optic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes & cards available. 14 day catchup TV and video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want! Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566 or 971-141003. Email: skymallorca@gmail.com Established 1999.





ANGELS NURSING & BABYSITTING AGENCY. Sally Luxmore. Island-wide babysitting services and holiday nannies plus professional nurses and carers. Telephone 971-691187; Mobile: 619-070100; Email: info@angelsnursingagency.com



PALMA AIR CONDITIONING, 20 years experience of installations and repairs, dedicated to offering you a reliable, professional English speaking service islandwide. Contact Lee on 611-039513.



24 HOUR CARE MALLORCA. Specialists in live-in care and babysitting. Give your loved ones quality care you can trust. Our professional bilingual team of Carers and Nannies provide service all over the Island at your home, hotel, villa or hospital. Call 682-363724; email: info@caremallorca.com. Website: www.caremallorca.com





BAXTERS LIVIN’ Portals Nous, C/ Palma-Andratx 13. Offering 30 years’ experience in the Yacht and Property business to satisfy all your requirements. Our personal enthusiastic service determined to find your perfect property in our paradise. info@baxters.es Phone 971-400961 or 622-434388.





BODHANA WELLNESS CENTRE. Bodhana is a haven to relax for body and soul, with highly trained therapists on hand 7 days a week offering a wide variety of treatments, to massage away painful muscles, ease tension, and generally promote well-being. Therapists are always on call to accommodate spontaneous bookings and walk-in clients. Mobile therapists also available for home and boat visits, specialising in the highest standard of holistic treatments. Gift vouchers for that special someone. Open 9am-8pm during the week and 11am-7pm on weekends. Puerto Portals Centre Tel. 639-935775; email: info@bodhana.com





DENISE BEAUTY AND PROFESSIONAL CARE. Prepare your skin for summer, deep cleansing, nourishing & anti ageing facials, manicures, pedicures, shellac waxing, massages and much more. Top quality branded products by highly trained beauticians. Ctra. Palma – Andratx 43, Local 16. Opposite the Pharmacy, Portals Nous, Calvia. Tel. 971-677136.





TIP TOP MALLORCA. 35 years installing top quality awnings, blinds, windows, aluminium products. Official distributor & installer of Markilux and Corradi. www.tiptopmallorca.com Pasaje 19 de Marzo. 10 & 11, Poligono Son Bugadelles, Santa Ponsa, Calvia. Tel. 971-693004. Email: info@tiptoptoldos.com



TVMED MALLORCA For all your television requirements. Satellite Installation Allignment & Repair. Internet Packages Including 14 day Catchup. Video On Demand with over 20,000 Titles. 4G Internet Installation No Dish Required. Seasonal Holiday Tv Packages available. www.Tvmedmallorca.com Tel. 971-416565; Email: Tvmedmallorca@gmail.com Mobile 687-493804.

MISCELLANEOUS

CALA NOVA CANCER CHARITY SPRING FAIR at Nova del Mar Port Calanova, Avenida Joan Miro 327, San Agustin on Saturday 20th May from 11am to 4pm. There will be food, drinks, a range of different stalls, tombola and raffle. Come along and enjoy a day with family and friends.



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



FELIZ ANIMAL ANDRATX. Unfortunately we cannot offer instantly a new home to all the animals who end up in our care. Therefore we call upon all of the responsible, caring, animal lovers to help us out, to either adopt or foster an animal even if it is for a short period of time, until a new owner can be found. www.feliz-animal.com Tel. 676-366814.



SKILLED MAN looking for work. Garden, pool, property maintenance. Experienced. Tel. 633-664033.



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S Office in Hospital Son Espases opens every Friday morning from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Best make an appointment on telephone 678-352040. Situated in the first building Hospitalisation in the main foyer, to the right of the main entrance next to the Cafeteria.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

PROPERTY FOR SALE

SPECTACULAR FINCA IN LLUCMAJOR: Agrotourism licence for 26 beds. 5,800 m² living area plus 4,000 m² other buildings. 139,000 m² plot, 20 minutes from the airport. Price: 10,500,000 €. Email info@fsmallorca.com for more details.





UNIQUE FRONT LINE penthouse apartment for sale in Puerto Pollensa. Perfectly presented with chic décor and an abundance of natural light; it has one double bedroom, one bathroom, fully fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, separate laundry room and living room with floor- to- ceiling sliding doors. Direct access to large terrace. This is the perfect property for a small family or those who will relish its nautical feel. All amenities such as shops, restaurants, bars, and cafes are just a stroll away, and its mountain and sea views are guaranteed to impress. Ref. PTP11862. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





CHARMING COUNTRY HOME in Pollensa. Authentic Mallorcan country house in perfect condition with pool and rustic terraces in a peaceful area. Main house: Good- sized American style kitchen, dining and living room with fireplace, 2 bedrooms, bathroom. Two independent annexes each with double bedroom and en suite bathroom. Gas central heating with radiators in main house and one annex. 2 huge covered terraces, BBQ area, boule court, satellite TV and WiFi, the utility and machine rooms. The finca disposes of an ETV rental license for 8 people this enables the owners to generate a good income to cover running costs. Ref. POL52882ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





GARDEN APARTMENT with community pool for sale in Bendinat. This spacious, ground floor apartment is set within a well-maintained complex conveniently close to the golf course, with three community pools, landscaped gardens, in a sought-after location. South-west facing with open plan living/ dining room, generous private terrace and garden area, fully fitted kitchen, laundry room, storage, master bedroom with an open concept en suite bathroom, two further bedrooms and bathroom. Reverse air-conditioning, parking space. Ref. BEN11929RM. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





PENTHOUSE with incredible views for sale in the centre of Pollensa. Impressive panoramic views from the community roof terrace and located just metres from the main square, shops, bars, and restaurants. In need of updating, the apartment occupies the top floor of a building containing just four residences, and comprises of an entrance hall, four double bedrooms, bathroom, separate fitted kitchen, bright open plan living/ dining room with direct access to the balcony. Utility room, guest toilet, storage room and large community roof terrace which boasts views of the surrounding mountains and town. Ref. POL11946. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





FULLY RENOVATED luxury town house for sale in the heart of Pollensa. Two storey house on an elevated plot of approx. 180 m². Ground floor comprises of an entrance hall, bedroom, bathroom, an inviting living room and a modern fitted kitchen with dining area which has full height doors leading out to the terrace. First floor has two bedrooms: A master bedroom with a Juliet balcony and an en suite bathroom and a further double bedroom with en suite bathroom. Private swimming pool with a decked sunbathing area and a magnificent roof terrace with chill out area, offering incredible views of the mountains. Ref. POL2122. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT with community pool and nearby amenities in Palma Nova. Located on the 8th floor with convenient lift access and fabulous, uninterrupted sea views. Comprising double bedroom, bathroom with shower, fitted kitchen and living/ dining room with plenty of natural light and direct access to the sea view balcony. In need of updating. Community pool. Ref. SWOPAN10436. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





SPECTACULAR RENOVATED seafront apartment for sale in Puerto Pollensa. Situated on the famous Pine Walk, this 3rd floor apartment in a well maintained building with unbeatable uninterrupted Pollensa Bay views. Lift access, entrance hall, four double bedrooms, three bathrooms, large open plan area with modern fitted kitchen, dining area, TV area and living room with fireplace and access to large, covered terrace. Reverse air conditioning, fireplace, high ceilings, built-in wardrobes, abundance of natural light and private double parking space with downstairs shower room/ utility room and storage right by the beach-front. Ref. PTP11941. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





DELIGHTFUL GROUND FLOOR apartment with terrace for sale in Can Pastilla. Generous living area, private outside space, walking distance to the beach, promenade, shops, bars, and restaurant. Living area of approx. 154 m², three double bedrooms, two refurbished bathrooms with walk-in showers (one en suite). Separate fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, large living/ dining room with lots of natural light, leading to the covered terrace and patio. Possibility of building a small private pool and barbecue area. Reverse air conditioning, built-in wardrobes, two parking spaces in the underground car park, and a storeroom. Ref. SWOPAL10428. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





ATTRACTIVE 4 BEDROOM second floor apartment with private terrace in Puerto Pollensa. Well- presented it benefits from lots of natural light, and is perfectly located just metres from the beach, Pine Walk, and church square, great for holidays or year-round living. Four good- sized bedrooms with built- in wardrobes, two bathrooms (one en suite), a simple fitted kitchen, and a spacious living room with an open fireplace, and air conditioning (hot/ cold). Ideal investment opportunity. There is no lift access. Ref. PTP11787. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





LOVELY APARTMENT for sale close to the beach in Santa Ponsa. Just metres from all amenities, close to the tennis club, and a 5 minute walk from Santa Ponsa beach. Lift access, two double bedrooms, bathroom with walk-in shower, fitted kitchen, and a bright living/ dining room. Covered balcony with space for a table and chairs, and has wonderful views of the sea, hills, and countryside. Ref. SWONSP10429. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED house for sale just steps from Muro beach. Spacious, bright living/ dining room which opens onto front terrace and communal garden, hallway, guest WC, fitted kitchen which has direct access to rear terrace. Spiral staircase to first floor, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, full bathroom. Two terraces, reverse air conditioning, wood burning fireplace and private roof terrace. Ref. MUR20553. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN FAMILY VILLA 200 metres from Palma Nova beach. Plot approx. 900 m² in popular residential area. Upper level: Entrance hall, two double bedrooms, full bathroom, 60 m² master suite with luxurious bathroom, fitted wardrobes, small lounge area and private terrace. Lower level: Spacious fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and a large island, separate utility room, large terrace, bright open-plan living/ dining area, separate guest bedroom with independent access. 8x4 metre swimming pool, tropical Mediterranean gardens with irrigation system, separate guest accommodation with bedroom and en suite bathroom. Private parking for 3-4 cars. Ref. SWOPAN40740. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





ATTRACTIVE FAMILY VILLA with holiday licence for sale in Sa Torre, Llucmajor. Generous plot of approx. 1,800 m², terrace, fabulous sea views. Spacious living area approx. 580 m². Ground floor: Entrance hall, bright fitted kitchen/diner, dining area, living room with fireplace and large doors to the garden, two bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry room. First floor: Three bedrooms, three en suite bathrooms, including master suite with dressing room and private terrace overlooking the sea. Landscaped gardens, terraces, swimming pool, and pool-house with summer kitchen and barbecue. Reverse air conditioning, marble flooring, high ceilings, large garage, and holiday rental licence (ETV). Ref. LLU40760ETV. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





SUPERB COUNTRY HOUSE for sale with rental licence in a tranquil location in Pollensa. Set over two floors, offering three generously sized double bedrooms, a spacious family bathroom and guest WC with shower. Cosy living/ dining room with fireplace, attractive open-plan kitchen and reception area on the ground floor. Oil central heating, air conditioning in each bedroom and dining room, spacious double garage and the coveted holiday rental licence. Swimming pool, ample terrace and outdoor grill area. Various terraces on the ground floor level, huge terrace on the top floor with gorgeous views over the surrounding countryside and the mountains. Ref. POL5575POL4. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





DETACHED 3 BEDROOM villa in gated complex, close to sea in Santa Ponsa. Plot approx. 655 m². Open plan ground floor comprising modern fitted kitchen with AEG appliances, dining area, living room with access to covered terrace. Utility room, double bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom. Upstairs comprises two double bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and private balcony overlooking the golf course. Private garden with swimming pool, terrace and barbecue area. Parking space, reverse air conditioning, alarm system, and community facilities including manicured gardens and a large pool. Ref. SWONSP40724. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





ATTRACTIVE 5 BEDROOM villa in Costa d´en Blanes, located on elevated plot approx. 1,030 m². Generous living area of approx. 518 m² with entrance hall, open plan layout comprising fitted kitchen with utility room, dining area, living room, all of which enjoy outdoor access and sea views. Five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Various terraces, swimming pool, garden and mature trees. Roof terraces with chill-out area and second pool. Property features include reverse air conditioning, central heating, fireplace, double glazing, wine cellar, barbecue area, marble flooring and private parking. Ref. SWOCDB40706. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





LOVELY 5 BEDROOM villa with guest house in Algaida. Private gates lead to main house, open- plan layout comprising fitted kitchen, living area with a log burner and picture windows overlooking the pool. Three double bedrooms and two bathrooms. Single bedroom which could be converted into another bathroom or other usable space to suit your needs. Easily maintained gardens with sunny and covered terraces, outdoor kitchen with covered barbecue area, swimming pool, full size tennis court, plus there is a separate guest house with a bedroom, bathroom and living room. Reverse air conditioning, central heating, double glazing, and large garage/ workshop. Ref. ALG52833. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





BUILDING PLOT with project and licence for sale near Sineu. Quiet sunny area, surrounded by green zones only minutes from the village of Sineu, this excellent plot of 14,206 m² has an approved project and building license for an impressive villa with swimming pool. The project foresees the construction of the main house with an annex, totalling approx. 284 m², plus swimming pool. Total 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, guest toilet, a living/ dining room, and kitchen. Beautiful views of the surrounding hills and good road access, 30 minutes from the airport and centre of Palma. Ref. SIN0532. Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



