As thousands of British residents in Spain sweat out the hot summer waiting for some concrete news on what Spain intends to do about British driving licences which are currently not valid, many are having to consider taking a Spanish driving test which is going to very daunting for those of a certain age and with language limitations. Not to mention rather harsh considering Spanish residents in the UK are able to drive without any problems.

Spain is one of the ten most expensive countries the world to get a driving licence, only slightly cheaper than the UK. New research reveals that Norway is the most expensive country to learn to drive in.

Norway emerged as the most expensive country to learn to drive in, with combined costs of up to $202 USD to take both theory and practical tests.

The Netherlands was revealed as the country with the most expensive practical test, with it costing the equivalent of $133 USD.

