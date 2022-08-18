British residents waiting to be able to drive again can take a Spanish driving test. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma 18/08/2022 15:25
As thousands of British residents in Spain sweat out the hot summer waiting for some concrete news on what Spain intends to do about British driving licences which are currently not valid, many are having to consider taking a Spanish driving test which is going to very daunting for those of a certain age and with language limitations. Not to mention rather harsh considering Spanish residents in the UK are able to drive without any problems.
