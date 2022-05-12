We are delighted to announce that Palma College is now part of the educational group that includes Mallorca International School. The synergy between the two, with their similar ethos and desire to enable their students to be motivated, independent and successful learners, will give students from 3 to 18 years old the best environment to learn, grow and mature into empowered young adults. The official announcement was made to the staff and parents before the Easter Holiday in both centres and the whole community has received the news with optimism.

Palma College is the only dedicated sixth form college on Mallorca specialising in the education of students in their sixteenth year and older. It not only offers a wide range of academic subjects, but also a comprehensive enrichment programme that is unique and different from any other educational provider on Mallorca. The College is based in the heart of Mallorca's historic town of Palma.

Both are approved Edexcel examination centres and are staffed by fully qualified and motivated teachers. At Palma College the small class sizes and regular individual tutor time allow students to achieve their best and start to prepare for their next steps, which is often going on to a range of Universities worldwide. Mallorca International School is located in the North of the island and offers a British education to both international and local students. Their reputation in the community is one of providing quality, care and individualised learning for students age 3-16.

Antoni Segui says “We are pleased that Palma College will join the Mallorca International School group. Since we opened in 2016, Mallorca International Schools mission has been to become the leading educational center in Mallorca and with Palma College now on board this brings us one step closer to accomplishing this goal”.

Jill Witkamp says "The Palma College team is looking forward to being part of a larger family with all the new opportunities this will bring to our community while continuing with the same ethos that individuals count."