How do our children learn in Bellver International College Early Years? Through play and as Diane Ackerman said “Play is our brain's favourite way of learning.”

Children learn best when the knowledge is presented in a fun and meaningful way which allows for them to feel good and happy.

This last week we have been exploring the wonderful world of insects, starting off by learning about the life cycle of a butterfly with the help of Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”.

Our Bellverians have thoroughly enjoyed finding out how the caterpillar turned into a butterfly by retelling the story and acting it out and recording it to make a video to show their parents.

We then decorated our setting with natural resources with the help of our local florist who has donated some plants for this world to feel real. Using these, the children have been able to see a range of flowers and their varied colours as well as feel different textures.

The children have had the opportunity to use all of these topic based resources to bring our curriculum areas to life.