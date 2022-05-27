Every year the Academy Junior and Senior Schools work with Save the Med Foundation and participates in their educational programmes. Last week our Year 6A and Year 6B students took part in a field work project as part of their Dos Manos Schools Programme at Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma.

They worked on a scientific survey on plastic pollution, identifying the key sources of such pollution and reflecting on ways they can make positive changes in their everyday life and in their local environment.

They also had great fun paddling, playing on the beach, doing great balancing acts, and burying the teacher!

Using technology as another learning tool

This term we have introduced iPads to the Nursery curriculum. Some of the children have had the opportunity to explore simple mathematical and creative apps.

Working alongside the teachers they are learning how to select icons for purpose. They can choose colour, and shapes to make their own pictures.

They are developing fine motor skills and their critical thinking to complete simple puzzles.

Against Forest Fires

Living in an island in the Mediterranean we are all aware of the damage that forest fires can cause, so our Year 10A and Year 10 B students were interested in participating in an activity designed by the Balearic Islands Forestal Agency to learn about the air and land means used to put out forest fires.

They talked to the firefighters based in the nearby Son Bonet Airport who explained their work to protect the environment of the islands. They saw the planes and helicopters used in this very important task and were able to climb into one of the helicopters to have a taster.

This is what one of the students wrote:

Year 10 went to Son Bonet airport and, as it was near school, we walked there; it was such a lovely day to have a walk. At Son Bonet, we listened to a talk from a technician about forest fires, which was very interesting and enjoyable. After a short break in the shade, we went on to the airfield wearing our high-visibility jackets, so we could be seen easily. We saw lots of helicopters and planes taking off and landing, which was both fascinating and exciting. We had another talk, this time with 3 firemen and a helicopter pilot. We learnt about the roles of the plane and helicopter and the real experiences of the crew – we even got to sit inside the helicopter and had photos taken. After an informative morning at Son Bonet, we then went to have lunch at the city garden beach. We had a great time playing in the sand and at a nearby exercise park. It was a great day out! by Alfonso Y 10A