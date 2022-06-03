The summer term, a return to normality and beautiful weather; the perfect combination for outdoor learning, visits to local farms and sharing wonderful first hand experiences with classmates!

There are so many beautiful places to visit in Mallorca. Years 1 and 5 selected Es Burotell to spend a day out in the countryside. The children loved being close to the farm animals and enjoyed making bread and Mallorcan biscuits with the monitors at the farm.

The Year 6 students visited Els Calderers de St. Joan where they stepped back into the past on their route around the beautiful finca. They loved the old farm machinery, the animals, particularly the baby piglets and goats and enjoyed sketching sections of the grounds before returning to Palma.

Throughout June the children will be visiting local beaches to help to keep our coasts clean and litter free and enjoy a day out in the fresh air, without masks and with their friends!

The Year 6 student council recently interviewed their peers to find out their thoughts about finally being “mask free”. Everyone agreed it was lovely to see each others smiles, to be able to breathe in fresh air and understand exactly what was being taught in class!

Some children were still a little worried about Covid and many felt it was a good idea to keep on a mask if you had a cold or a cough! Everyone said they loved being able to play with other year groups; they missed their friends when groups were divided into “bubbles”! No one wants a return to Covid protocol.

Happy Summer!