This week we celebrated the end of Primary School for our Year 6 students at The Academy School. Felix, Coco and Georgia read beautiful poems, the whole class sang a goodbye song and we looked back at all their years in primary. At the end the Year 6 students left the stage to meet the Year 7 form tutors, Ms Palmer and Ms Socias. The parents, students and teachers enjoyed thinking back on all the lovely memories of the children at The Academy and the good news is that they will still be here with us for Year 7 in September 2022.

Year 11 Take a Walk Down Memory Lane

After completing their IGCSE exams, our Year 11 students have had a variety of activities to celebrate the end of an important stage in their education. They enjoyed having work experience placements with a variety of local businesses which gave them a unique opportunity to gain an insight into both the associated business operations and general world of work. Experience gained during these placements will support the next stage of their educational development, either as part of the IB Diploma programme or elsewhere.

They also spent one day at our Junior School having lessons with the teachers they had had from Early Years to Year 7. They had a lovely time with the EYFS children and they enjoyed playing as much as the little ones!

Year 11 also enjoyed very creative and fun activities at the Senior School during the last couple of weeks. Mr Vincent and Ms Munar gave cooking classes, they had swimming with Mr Costa and Mr Suñer, and art with Ms Juncosa. There was also a special assembly, attended by their parents to mark their completion of Key Stage 4. Luckily most of the students will continue with us during their sixth form attending The Academy International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. And we are surely going to miss some who are leaving us to pursue other paths in their education.

Summer Concerts 2022

What an amazing week this has been at Junior School! Year 1 and Year 2 were first on the stage and we were so impressed with their performances. Year 1 showed how they have a growth mindset and enjoy trying new things, Year 2A brought us back in time with the music and songs of Grease and with Year 2B we travelled to Neverland.

Year 3 retold the story of the Tudors comparing Tudor entertainment with up-to-date songs and dance. Year 4A performed Viana and presented the parents with a very creative interpretation of the much-loved film. Year 4B showed a version of Red Riding Hood with a twist as Red Riding Hood became a pirate queen!

Greek myths were the theme of the Year 5 play and they showed what outstanding actors they are. We were brought to the West End in Y6B’s production of The Lion King and Year 6A were incredible dancers, singers and actors in their version of Sing.