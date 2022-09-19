Mallorca International School is proud to celebrate our first Year 11 cohort receiving their GCSE results this August. Our mission as a school is to ensure that all students achieve their potential, both at an academic level and also personally. In order to do this we provide an environment that allows our students to feel safe, supported and encouraged. Achieving academic success is rarely possible without guidance from excellent teachers who over time build relationships with students in order to know them and help bring out their best.





We are beyond proud of our students and want to congratulate them for their determination, effort and stamina over the last two years. What they have achieved is truly incredible as you will see from the headline results:

100% of students obtaining 5 or more GCSE passes

98% of all grades awarded 4-9 (C-A*)

62% of all grades awarded 7-9 (A-A*)

25% of all grades awarded 9 (A*)

We wish all of our students the best going into Year 12 whether here or abroad. They have certainly set standards high for all the students that will follow. Many students will attend Palma College to continue their education which is now part of the Mallorca International Schools Group.