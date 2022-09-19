Mallorca International School is proud to celebrate our first Year 11 cohort receiving their GCSE results this August. Our mission as a school is to ensure that all students achieve their potential, both at an academic level and also personally. In order to do this we provide an environment that allows our students to feel safe, supported and encouraged. Achieving academic success is rarely possible without guidance from excellent teachers who over time build relationships with students in order to know them and help bring out their best.
