On Saturday 22nd April Earth Day was celebrated around the world. The students at The Academy International School celebrated Earth Day on Friday 21st and Monday 24th of April. On Monday all students in junior school wore green and blue to school.

They looked at globes and found out about where we live in the world. There have been interesting discussions about different climates and children shared some of their experiences of places that they have visited or lived.

There were painting activities including 3D spheres to make models of the earth, flowerpots for planting seeds and lots of earth day pictures. One child brought in a snail that he had found at home to show everyone, which led to a discussion about houses and homes. The children took the snail into the garden to find a new home and found another snail friend for it to stay with.

In senior school geography Y9 students have started their final topic called "What is the future for the planet?". Students have been discussing their initial ideas and understanding of the environmental issues facing the Earth and the importance of movements such as Earth Day in raising awareness of these issues. Every Year 9 student wrote a pledge which they will carry out on Earth Day. These range from taking shorter showers to conserve water, to unplugging all unnecessary electrical appliances to conserve energy.

Outstanding Artists

Just before Easter our International Baccalaureate DP2 visual arts students held the final exhibition of their artwork in the Senior School. Thursdays opening of the exhibition was such a huge success with all the visitors being hugely impressed with the outstanding level of artwork on display. There are such individual styles representing through the use of multimedia, with a wide selection of paintings, ink drawing, collage, three-dimensional design pieces, photography and the use of video. The students should feel very proud of all their hard work and dedication. They were able to appreciate this when the final exhibition was prepared. Ms Juncosa congratulated all the students on the completion of their visual arts course.

Lo Que De Verdad Importa (What Really Matters)

This week our International Baccalaureate DP1 students attended the event Lo Que De Verdad Importa (What Really Matters) in the Palma Convention Centre. These events are held annually, and our students have attended in the past. The conferences are free, non-political and are held in major Spanish cities since 2007 with the aim of introducing young people with universal human values through the personal accounts given by speakers themselves. It is always a very interesting experience, that will help them reconsider their own priorities and realize what is really important to them in life.