The primary children have settled back into their school routines so seamlessly, it feels as if they have never be away for a summer break!

We are particularly proud of the Nursery children. For some of the class last week was their first week at school, for others, a transition from the “guarderia” to “big school”. There have been tears, but not too many and each day now the nursery children are more confident and excited about their class.

The children are loving their water play, painting portraits and exploring the home corner.

With after school activities about to start the Queen’s pupils are excited about their football, swimming and gymnastics clubs or about signing up for arts and crafts or drama.

Learning, listening and lots of laughter; it is good to be back!