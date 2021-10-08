On Tuesday 21st September the pupils at Queen’s College celebrated Jeans for Genes, an annual fund raising event organized to raise awareness of genetic disorders affecting children.

The Queen’s College students wore denim to school and carried out science based activities related to genetics. Many of the younger children designed their own jeans for the occasion.

The Queen’s pupils love wearing their own items of clothing and it is a wonderful opportunity to allow the children to express their personality through their denim wear.

Over 1400 euros were raised on the day; this money was donated to the Asociación Amiticia in Palma.

A huge thank you to the Queen’s College community!